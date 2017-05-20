Harry Styles Brought Out Stevie Nicks For An Epic Performance At His L.A. Show

Harry Styles' last-minute L.A. show was a surprise to fans, but it wasn't the only thing he had up his Gucci sleeves. During his concert at the Troubadour, the singer brought out a very special guest: rock legend Stevie Nicks.
While many Styles fans were busy wrapping their heads around the fact that they were seeing him in such an intimate space, performing new material, and basically living out his rock-star fantasies, they didn't expect one of Fleetwood Mac's leading ladies to take the stage alongside the newly minted solo star. Variety reports that Nicks and Styles performed three tunes together, including one of Styles' new tracks. Together, they treated the audience to Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," Nicks' own "Leather and Lace," and performed "Two Ghosts," a song off Styles' self-titled debut album. "It's a great song, huh?" Nicks said of the track. Yep, Nicks is making no secret of her position as a Harry Styles stan.
Landslide by Harry Styles e Stevie Nicks.
Harry Styles brought out Stevie Nicks
Fans weren't the only ones basking in the glory of a true icon. Pitchfork notes that during the set, Styles hopped off the stage to take in Nick's performance, joining the crowded pit to soak it all up.
A COMPLETELY CAPTIVATED @Harry_Styles
.@Harry_Styles performed an unforgettable show with special guest @StevieNicks at @theTroubadour last night.
Jacqueline Verdugo
While his new style may draw from the glam of David Bowie, Aerosmith, and other rock gods, Styles' show was stripped-down and sparse, with nothing but the ex-One Direction singer, his band, and a microphone. Variety compared Styles' stage presence to Mick Jagger and Oasis' Liam Gallagher. However, with no wacky costumes and no elaborate stage, the focus was clearly on the music. Bringing out Stevie Nicks probably didn't hurt Styles' cred, either.
With glowing reviews from the L.A. Times and Variety alike, it seems that this particular Stevie Nicks collab is a little more well-received than one from Style's high-profile ex, Taylor Swift. After her performance of "Rhiannon" with Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards, Swift faced a barrage of criticism for her off-key vocals. It looks like Styles takes this one by a, ahem, landslide.
