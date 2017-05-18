Story from Pop Culture

Prepare To Weep Over Ian Somerhalder's Birthday Tribute To Nikki Reed

Erin Donnelly
Get ready to clutch your chest and coo "awww" in 3, 2, 1...
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are no longer newlyweds — they just celebrated their second wedding anniversary and recently announced that they're expecting their first child — but everything about them just oozes "honeymoon phase."
For proof, consult Somerhalder's latest loved-up tribute to his Twilight actress wife. Reed, who just launched the eco-friendly BaYou beauty range at Anthropologie, turned 29 on May 17, prompting a certain Vampire Diaries star to pen this romantic declaration.
"Happy Birthday to the most amazing human I know," Somerhalder wrote in an Instagram post featuring photos of him and Reed cuddling, canoeing, and paddle-boarding with their dog. "Today, we celebrate you. For an innumerable amount of reasons I couldn't even begin to describe, as all of those who know you and those who even don't know you, would agree. It's your day. The love and light you radiate to the world shines like a beacon for all to see. It's that love and light that guides me to the safe shores of home from the turbulent and sometimes treacherous waters of life. Thank you for your tireless pursuit of spreading good, being an instrument of change, and seamlessly weaving the complex threads of our lives together into the warmest, softest, and most magical blanket. Every day I get to watch you being you I'm constantly reminded of your beauty and prowess and how lucky I am to share this life with you.
Love, Ian."
Damn. Imagine what Valentine's Day is like.
The actor's Lost costar Josh Holloway commented on the post with a "HBD to the Mrs" note, but who needs Sawyer when you've got Somerhalder? Swoon.
