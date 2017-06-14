Lush's Father's Day Collection Is So Cute, We Want To Keep It All For Ourselves

Father's Day is coming up (June 18, to be exact), and there’s no better way to celebrate than with some good, clean fun. Thankfully, Lush Cosmetics is gearing up to launch a holiday-inspired bath collection that’ll have even the most diehard Dial fans giddy about taking a soak in the tub. (Hey, everyone deserves to be pampered.)
Perfect for the dad in your life who loves his bubbles with a bit of social justice — Lush is currently campaigning to abolish the death penalty in the United States — the new limited-edition, Father's Day line is guaranteed to make leave the gruffest of men feeling fresh. According to the Lush website, items like the Superdad Bath Bomb will contain guiaic wood and sandalwood, which give off a "sweet, woody, smoky scent," while the Modfather Bubble Bar will be packed with invigorating Brazilian Orange Oil.
Even better, you can pick 'em all up in stores and on the brand's website starting now.