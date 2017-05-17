Co-star Chrissy Metz revealed, "[We've been sharing] memes to gifs to jokes to just like, 'What are you up to? Can we grab dinner?' to like, 'We miss you, we miss each other, when are we getting back to work? Come on, July.'" Justin Hartley, who plays Metz's brother, feels the same way. "We have become such a close family and I miss these guys, they're like my brothers and sister, and so that's how you keep up. We have some people that live here in New York, some people that live in L.A., people working in Vancouver, people working all over the place. We're all busy so it's a good way to sort of keep track of everyone."