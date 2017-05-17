Back when YouTube was first kicking off, Zoe Sugg was the queen of the video sharing site (along with best friend Tyler Oakley) — and she still is. According to Forbes, she's even one of the most influential people of 2017. But besides her successful blog, YouTube channel, and book, the businesswoman/vlogger also has her own beauty line, Zoella.
The skin and body care line launched back in 2014, and the brand has been a huge hit ever since — both for her fans in the U.K. (where she lives) and stateside. But up until this month, the line was only available at Target, so in the event you didn't live within driving distance, getting your hands on the stuff was no easy feat. Now, however, it's going to be easier than ever: Sugg is dropping a new collection called Sweet Inspirations that you can scoop up online at Ulta Beauty. Cue the hand clap emoji.
The announcement definitely calls for some celebration, because having a line at Ulta means stocking up on your favorite bath fizzies is only a click away. Even better, the newest collection features eight new products that won’t cost you over $20. Excited yet? Click ahead to check out every item in the line, and get ready for a major haul.