This YouTube Star Is Launching The CUTEST Beauty Collection

If you've ever fallen down the deep, dark K-hole that is YouTube beauty tutorials (No? Just us?), chances are, you're very familiar with U.K.-based beauty vlogger and YouTube sensation Zoe Sugg. She's the face behind Zoella, a channel which has captured the hearts of viewers everywhere — 11.2 million of them, to be exact.Needless to say, people trust her beauty expertise. That's why, when we heard she was dropping a product line called Zoella Beauty at Target on November 6, we had to hear more. Not surprisingly, these affordable bath and body products are dreamy. To wit: There's a fizzy bubble-bath bar meant to suds up your soak and a soap-on-a-stick body cleanser that resembles a summertime popsicle. But there's so much more: Every single thing in this line looks indulgent — and so damn cute.According to reps at the brand, she wanted to create a line that would help alleviate her — and others' — anxieties. In other words, if it's serenity you're after, these might be just what you were looking for.Check out all the bliss-inducing offerings in the slides ahead, and then mark your calendars. If the launch is anything like her viral videos, people everywhere will be all over it.