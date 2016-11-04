This YouTube Star Is Launching The CUTEST Beauty Collection

If you've ever fallen down the deep, dark K-hole that is YouTube beauty tutorials (No? Just us?), chances are, you're very familiar with U.K.-based beauty vlogger and YouTube sensation Zoe Sugg. She's the face behind Zoella, a channel which has captured the hearts of viewers everywhere — 11.2 million of them, to be exact.
Needless to say, people trust her beauty expertise. That's why, when we heard she was dropping a product line called Zoella Beauty at Target on November 6, we had to hear more. Not surprisingly, these affordable bath and body products are dreamy. To wit: There's a fizzy bubble-bath bar meant to suds up your soak and a soap-on-a-stick body cleanser that resembles a summertime popsicle. But there's so much more: Every single thing in this line looks indulgent — and so damn cute.
According to reps at the brand, she wanted to create a line that would help alleviate her — and others' — anxieties. In other words, if it's serenity you're after, these might be just what you were looking for.
Check out all the bliss-inducing offerings in the slides ahead, and then mark your calendars. If the launch is anything like her viral videos, people everywhere will be all over it.
Needless to say, people trust her beauty expertise. That's why, when we heard she was dropping a product line called Zoella Beauty at Target on November 6, we had to hear more. Not surprisingly, these affordable bath and body products are dreamy. To wit: There's a fizzy bubble-bath bar meant to suds up your soak and a soap-on-a-stick body cleanser that resembles a summertime popsicle. But there's so much more: Every single thing in this line looks indulgent — and so damn cute.
According to reps at the brand, she wanted to create a line that would help alleviate her — and others' — anxieties. In other words, if it's serenity you're after, these might be just what you were looking for.
Check out all the bliss-inducing offerings in the slides ahead, and then mark your calendars. If the launch is anything like her viral videos, people everywhere will be all over it.