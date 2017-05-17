Paris Jackson's Instagram has become a place for her to share her truth, like how she gardens in the nude to be closer to nature. But, it's also a place to catch a glimpse of Jackson's closest friends and family. Sometimes that's Jackson hanging out with godfather Macaulay Culkin or, as it was, recently, a place to share a rare photo of her little brother Blanket.
As E! pointed out, from the looks of this new photo, the 15-year-old Blanket, whose real name is Prince Michael Jackson II, isn't so little anymore. In the shot, which made its way on Jackson's Instagram story, but has since been deleted, Blanket's wearing a black hoodie while hanging out with his family on Mother's Day.
Advertisement
While Jackson has shared numerous photos with her big brother Prince, including a shot of them getting matching tattoos, she rarely posts pictures of Blanket. This isn't that surprising since the youngest of Michael Jackson's kids has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since his father's death in 2009. Blanket, who prefers to go by his nickname Bigi, according to a 2013 yearbook photo, doesn't have a public Instagram, as far as anyone knows.
While it's not easy, Jackson's youngest is trying to live a normal teenage life. Blanket, who reportedly lives with his grandmother and legal guardian Katherine Jackson, attends a private school in Sherman Oaks, California and practices martial arts.
It seems his family respects his privacy. According to E!, when his big sister Paris shared a sweet birthday message to Blanket she used a throwback photo from their childhood instead of posting something current. "Ughhhhhh my little man is 15 today," she wrote. "Slow the f*ck down, i want you to stay a baby forever. this lil dude right here is one of the most strong, intelligent, and determined people i know."
She added, "Watching you grow up and slowly become a man is like super terrifying but i honestly can't tell you how proud i am. i love you so much B."
Paris would later delete this photo, too, and it's safe to assume that may be the pattern until Blanket says otherwise.
Advertisement