Paris Jackson Gardens Naked To Get In Touch With Nature

The nudist philosophy that she mentions is called “naturism” and first gained popularity in the United States in the 1930s. Today, nudists have colonies and retreats where they can be as naked as they want to be without offending the rest of polite society. Many describe the benefits in terms ofand comfort. Others make a point to note that, they simply enjoy not wearing clothes. For Paris, she likes feeling connected to “mama gaia” and finds that nudity is how she feels connected to humanity - and also her plants, since she gardens skyclad! She makes another great point: feminism is about women, femme-identified, and gender non-conforming folks being able to wear or not wear whatever they choose, and that beauty isn’t derived from notions of perfection; rather, it’s the co-called flaws that make us human.