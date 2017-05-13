Story from Pop Culture

Paris Jackson Gardens Naked To Get In Touch With Nature

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Jackson Lee/FilmMagic.
Paris Jackson has zero patience for the haters who are coming after her for posting a topless photo. On Friday, she posted a now-deleted photo of herself onto her Instagram Story sunbathing with her dog Koa, and ladybug emojis covering up the more taboo bits. It’s a very cute photo — she’s just hanging out, getting a tan with her adorable pup. But evidently, some of her fans were scandalized enough to warrant a follow-up post in which she candidly reveals her beliefs about nudity.
The nudist philosophy that she mentions is called “naturism” and first gained popularity in the United States in the 1930s. Today, nudists have colonies and retreats where they can be as naked as they want to be without offending the rest of polite society. Many describe the benefits in terms of increased self-esteem and comfort. Others make a point to note that they aren’t sexual deviants, they simply enjoy not wearing clothes. For Paris, she likes feeling connected to “mama gaia” and finds that nudity is how she feels connected to humanity - and also her plants, since she gardens skyclad! She makes another great point: feminism is about women, femme-identified, and gender non-conforming folks being able to wear or not wear whatever they choose, and that beauty isn’t derived from notions of perfection; rather, it’s the co-called flaws that make us human.
i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

Scrolling through her Instagram page reveals that she is indeed a hippie gal who loves the natural world. There are selfies at the beach, hikes with friends, and beautiful cacti from her native California. While this writer has never tried nude gardening, I am an avid gardener, and can (at least anecdotally) attest to the peace derived from caring for plants.
Paris’ next venture includes baring even more for Calvin Klein, as the face of their ready-to-wear and (fittingly enough) intimates brand, as well as starring in an as-yet untitled drug-centered comedy film opposite Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo. No release date has been announced, but it will be produced by Amazon Studios.
