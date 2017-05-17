Lady Gaga Is Dropping Exclusive Joanne Merch At Urban Outfitters

Fashion! Any Little Monsters (and more recent, Joanne-appreciating converts alike) out there who want to feel on top of the world in their faaashiiionnn? Well, you'll soon have even more options for wearing your affinity for the star on your sleeve. On Friday, an exclusive, limited-edition 10-piece collection, dubbed Gaga•UO•Joanne, is landing at Urban Outfitters. The lineup includes three long-sleeve shirt designs, two T-shirts, a hoodie, a muscle tee, and an Alpha Industries bomber, as well as a baseball hat and tote bag.
The merch ranges from $16 to $279, and it drops on May 19th; it'll be available in all of the retailer's North American outposts at 5 p.m. in each store's time zone, as well as at select European locations. In addition to a range of ways to wear your love for Gaga on your chest, there will also be a fluorescent pink vinyl iteration of Joanne available exclusively at Urban Outfitters, also dropping on May 19th. You'll have to act fast if you want to nab a copy, because the vinyl is being released as a limited-edition run of just 2,000 copies. Gaga's merch game has been particularly fashion-forward: Look no further than the extremely chic lookbook the star released for her 13-piece capsule of Joanne-themed threads back in February.
So, now you can seriously step into the room like it's a catwalk. Don't forget to mark your calendars and plot out your end-of-day exit strategy on Friday if you're trying to supplement your current collection of Gaga garb (or, perhaps, procure your first piece of Joanne merch). Or, if you aren't set on shopping the collection IRL, it'll be available online on the retailer's site in both North America and Europe on May 22nd.
Click through to check out the full range of merch hitting your local Urban Outfitters shortly. Lookin' good and feeling fine, lookin' good and feeling fine... slay, slay, slay...