Lady Gaga Is Dropping Exclusive Joanne Merch At Urban Outfitters

The merch ranges from $16 to $279, and it drops on May 19th; it'll be available in all of the retailer's North American outposts at 5 p.m. in each store's time zone, as well as at select European locations. In addition to a range of ways to wear your love for Gaga on your chest, there will also be a fluorescent pink vinyl iteration of Joanne available exclusively at Urban Outfitters, also dropping on May 19th. You'll have to act fast if you want to nab a copy, because the vinyl is being released as a limited-edition run of just 2,000 copies. Gaga's merch game has been particularly fashion-forward: Look no further than the extremely chic lookbook the star released for her 13-piece capsule of Joanne-themed threads back in February