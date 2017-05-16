We have a madcap idea. Hear us out, please. It involves walking the few blocks from our office to a certain historic Tribeca apartment building — which is supposedly home to Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake, and BRyan (that's Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds) — and, just like, hanging out to see what happens. At a safe distance, of course. Could be fun?!
For the very, very low price of $27,500 a month (incidentally, that is $1,000 more than my starting salary at my very first job*), you can now actually rent Lawrence's three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom condo in this very building, and fulfill your own paparazzi dreams. Hearing Styles croon through the walls is priceless, right?
Lawrence bought the condo back in January for $9 million, according to Trulia. She has owned a few other homes, most of them on the West Coast. In August 2016, she sold her Santa Monica, CA, "starter home" for $1.15 million. Since 2014, she had been living in an $8.2-million mansion in Beverly Hills, CA, Trulia reports.
