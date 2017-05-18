If you're wondering how to stay cool during those sweltering summer nights in New York City, look no further. Refinery29 is partnering with Rooftop Cinema Club to showcase empowering female-driven films in late May and June, 2017. At each event, Rooftop Cinema Club, which hosts experiential screenings in cities from London to L.A., will pair major blockbusters with one of Refinery29's own Shatterbox Anthology films, working to spotlight the women of Hollywood and the mesmerizing stories they've told. We hope you'll be able to join one of these gorgeous NYC showings—we've got the popcorn and champagne ready.
Ahead, learn more about our May screening dates, but don't panic if you can't make any of these events. RCC will also host a second series in late June.
Just 7% of 2016's top films were directed by women. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox and Comcast Watchable.