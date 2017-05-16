Your Favorite Discontinued Kat Von D Products Are Back — & On Sale

Discontinued. It’s the dirty word that every beauty enthusiast who’s loyal to a handful of holy-grail products hopes in vain never to hear. Nobody is immune to the very real heartache associated with seeing their go-to bronzer at a suspiciously low sale price, or their favorite shade of lipstick sold out with no plans to restock. It happens to the best of us.
However, if it’s a Kat Von D product you’ve mourned almost as much as your childhood pet bunny, today might just be your lucky day. For a limited time only, the brand is bringing back a few discontinued crowd-pleasers exclusively to its website. Blushes, eyeshadow palettes, even a scent that fans have been begging to see return ever since it went off the market — they’re all getting a new lease on life.
What’s more, the favorites you loved and lost have been marked down to crazy good sale prices. That should be all the reason you need to stock up before they disappear — forever. Ahead, check out each product you can shop now from Kat Von D’s Old Skool Exclusives sale. Sometimes, incessantly commenting on a brand’s social media profiles about reviving long-gone products does work after all.