Your Favorite Discontinued Kat Von D Products Are Back — & On Sale

However, if it’s a Kat Von D product you’ve mourned almost as much as your childhood pet bunny, today might just be your lucky day. For a limited time only, the brand is bringing back a few discontinued crowd-pleasers exclusively to its website. Blushes, eyeshadow palettes , even a scent that fans have been begging to see return ever since it went off the market — they’re all getting a new lease on life.