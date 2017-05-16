To the Slow Factory founder, the idea of "fashion activism" is simple, but essential. "Fashion carries meaning, and meaning carries action," she said. "Whatever you wear — whether it's a hoodie, a burka, baggy pants, skinny jeans, vintage — everything has meaning and carries a message." The idea for Slow Factory started as a tweet-turned-art project. ("I tweeted, 'Wouldn't it be great to wrap ourselves in the world and the universe' — and posted an image from NASA — 'and stop killing each other?,'" Semaan remembered.) She wanted to create what she calls "the overview effect: This feeling of awe astronauts feel when they see the Earth from space for the first time," but with different causes, in an effort to remind folks that "we're all in this together on this fragile spaceship."