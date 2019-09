The Lebanese designer (and Refinery29 contributor ) partnered with the ACLU to create a scarf in response to President Donald Trump's immigration bans targeted at Muslim-majority countries. "The idea came to me when the travel ban first happened: My immigration lawyer phoned and said, 'Don't travel outside the U.S., because I'm not sure [if] you'll be able to get back,'" Semaan told Refinery29. The designer lives in New York with her two young children on a green card. When the White House issued an executive order in January restricting the entry of citizens of seven countries into the U.S., she felt compelled to take action. Semaan's birthplace may not have been on that list, but she nonetheless "felt extremely vulnerable not to be able to travel to see my parents," who still live in the Middle East, at the risk of being separated from her kids, who are in the U.S. (Semaan has written about her experience as a refugee-turned-designer in the past.) "I immediately wanted to create a collection inspired by my situation, [by that of] all the others in the US in a similar situation, and the reality of the over 60 million displaced people around the world."