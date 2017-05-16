Elle King Reveals Secret Marriage & Subsequent Split

What do Amanda Seyfried, Janet Jackson, Mila Kunis, and RuPaul have in common? They all pulled off secret weddings. We can now add "Ex's & Oh's" singer Elle King to that list — but there's a huge twist.
Last month King announced on social media that she had "skipped out on [her] wedding" in favor of joining Eagles of Death Metal on tour. It happens.
But just because she and ex Andrew "Fergie" Ferguson didn't have a big splashy ceremony doesn't mean they didn't get hitched. The Grammy-nominated performer has revealed that she and Ferguson were secretly married last year, on Valentine's Day.
Advertisement
We secretly got married 3 weeks after we met on 2/14/2016. It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. This photo was taken today, 5/15/2017. A month after what should have been our big wedding ceremony. My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You'll always have my heart. You'll always be my first husband. • • • Please be respectful of our emotions and our space during this time. Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did. So, be kind.
"We secretly got married three weeks after we met on 2/14/2016," King told fans in an emotional Instagram post. "It was, and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. This photo was taken today, 5/15/2017. A month after what should have been our big wedding ceremony. My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You'll always have my heart. You'll always be my first husband."
She went on to ask her followers to treat the news with respect.
"Please be respectful of our emotions and our space during this time," she added. "Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did. So, be kind."
King first announced her plans to wed the Scotsman in February 2016. Ferguson proposed two weeks after meeting the singer, and it appears that they eloped just days later. King also appeared on TLC's Say Yes to the Dress this past March, but the couple canceled their plans for a formal wedding not long after.
It all has the makings of a great country or soul song. Next album sorted?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement