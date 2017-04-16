Story from Entertainment News

Elle King Announced She Called Off Her Wedding For Rock & Roll

Marquita Harris
Photo: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock.
Yesterday was Tax Day. It was also singer-songwriter Elle King’s wedding day. Though instead of showing up to the altar, the “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer showed up at Paramount Theatre in Seattle. The cancelation wasn’t due to a change of venue, or unexpected travel, oh no. It was because King called off her engagement to Andrew "Fergie" Ferguson.
“Skipped out on my wedding,” she said in an Instagram caption under a video. Instead of hiding out she hung out backstage at an Eagles Of Death Metal show, and she captured it all on video. “I married Rock&Roll... instead so I hopped on tour with... EAGLES OF FUCKING DEATH METAL,” she said.
In the shaky video, King stucks her tongue out and raised a classic hand-horn symbol to the camera. She’s clearly having a good time.
As pointed out by Us Weekly, the 27-year old hinted that she and Ferguson might have been going through a rough patch. Less than a week ago, King posted a photo in which she’s seen embracing her dog. She then wrote a lengthy caption alluding to “loyalty” problems.
She noted that her dog was her “best friend and the only true loyalty I've ever known.” With a wedding looming so near, this couldn’t have been a good sign.

Been a really rough and insane start to this year. But I haven't seen my sugar in a month. Lately I don't cry very much. I feel like it will just be an explosion if I did. But seeing my little baby girl again, and having her by my side, well I lost it. She's my best friend and the only true loyalty I've ever known. Today someone tried to make me feel a certain way about myself. But we have to remember, no one can make you feel anything unless you let them. Don't give people power over you. As a human, other people may try to be threatening in more ways than just verbal or physical acts. Always be strong. Always have dogs. Never forget your rights and your worth. If no one has told you today, I love you and I think you're beautiful and are worthy of love and kindness. Be safe. Be smart. Don't let anyone make you feel fearful or small. Love yourself. Daniel Johnston said it, true love will find you in the end.

A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on

On March 28 she shared another photo with a couple of friends, sitting cozily on the floor, for what looked like a girl’s hang session. “All my single ladies,” she said marking the caption with a few middle finger emoji.
The two were engaged early last year, “Fergie asked me to marry him on a sailboat under the Golden Gate Bridge. I said yes,” she said under a photo of the two.

Fergie asked me to marry him on a sailboat under the Golden Gate Bridge. I said yes.

A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on

King also appeared on TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress, ultimately choosing a lavish beaded number for nearly $5,000.
King, the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider, also noted on the reality TV show that her beloved Fergie proposed only 12 days after they met for the first time.
No official statement has been released from either party and Ferguson has yet to comment on the broken engagement.
