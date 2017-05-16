Will television’s most selfish and superficial yet oddly likable character, Gaby Solis, return to primetime? If actress Eva Longoria, who once played Gaby on Desperate Housewives has anything to do with it, hell yes.
In an E! exclusive interview, the 42-year-old actress chatted about her latest role as Margot Beste-Chetwynde in the 1930s-set miniseries Decline and Fall, and her very gritty role in Lowriders, but the actress has major feels for her breakout Gaby role.
When asked about what it would take to get her to sign up for a reboot of the hit ABC series, she explained...not much.
“Oh, nothing. It would take nothing. I would jump at the chance to play Gaby Solis again. I miss her! I miss her skin and I miss being in her skin.”
Considering Longoria’s uber-busy schedule, when exactly she’ll have time to take on another major project is anyone’s guess. In addition to having a few new roles in the pipeline, the L’Oreal spokeswoman is vocal about politics (remember when she was billed Obama’s secret weapon in Washington?) and a number of social causes. She even spoke with Refinery29 last week about getting more women in STEM.
She’s also ardent about philanthropy. Though she’s learned to fuse the two worlds together.
“There's a project that I have with HBO Film called A Class Apart, and it's based on the documentary by the same name about the first Mexican-American civil rights lawyer who argued in front of the Supreme Court in 1954 — that is an important story to be told. It's entertaining and amazing, but it's an important story for our community, and so I was so happy that HBO has developed it with me. We're close to the finish line on it.”
Though when it comes to the iconic Desperate Housewives character, Longoria is just eager to reboot the role.
“The minute [the show’s creator] Marc Cherry says, ‘We're going back,’ I would be the first one to sign up. I love that show and I love the magic that we had.”
A lot has happened in the world since the eight-season series debuted in 2004. Maybe Longoria can convince Cherry to give Gaby a woke bae storyline for the new ages.
