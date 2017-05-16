WOW Air Is Launching $149 New York – Tel Aviv Flights

It’s no secret with its record-low cheap airfare to some pretty stellar destinations both domestically and abroad, Wow air never ceases to amaze us. This airline continues to prove itself worthy of its name.
Now, thanks to Wow, Tel Aviv — with its historical charm and rich cultural landmarks — awaits us.
According to CN Traveler, you can now fly to Tel Aviv, Israel from New York City — for only $149. The discounted one-way airfare begins on September 12 and the airline will offer trips to Israel four times each week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Advertisement
During a visit to Israel, Wow air CEO Skuli Mogensen said, "Our mission is to enable everyone to fly by offering the cheapest prices in Tel Aviv. No one has ever offered such cheap prices to North America, and we're proud to bring competition to Israel. I hope it enables people to visit here, and that it will help Israelis to travel."
According to Jerusalem Online, “passengers will pay only $149 for a one-way ticket to selected destinations in North America, including New York, Boston, Chicago, Toronto and Montreal; $199 for a one-way ticket to San Francisco and Los Angeles; and $99 for a one-way ticket to Iceland.”
The deeply discounted flights will go on sale tomorrow, but buyers beware: amenities aren’t included. Wow’s a la carte philosophy is to only pay for what you use, so meals, seat specifications and of course baggage still have to be tallied in. Though, considering flights from NY to Tel Aviv usually fall within the $1,000-dollar range, this is still a pretty first-rate deal.
The flights are said to be among the most competitive rates in the industry. Could other major airlines follow suit? Here’s hoping this will become a trend.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement