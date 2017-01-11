Wow, You Can Fly To Europe For $69

Thanks to Wow Air, West Coasters can now fly to Europe for the price of a pair of classic slip-on Vans. The $69 flights are available from L.A. and San Francisco to Copenhagen, Denmark; Stockholm, Sweden; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Bristol, England, according to Condé Nast Traveler. The deal is good for flights from January 15 through April 5. Wow is still offering $99 trips from New York, Boston, Miami, and Pittsburgh. If you hate long-haul flights, you're in luck: These routes include a layover and plane change in Reykjavik, Iceland. And if you feel like taking a glacier break and staying a little longer, make sure to check out Wow's free Iceland stopover program. Lowering its prices to $69 is a strategic move on behalf of the airline, CN Traveler reports — it's the lowest airfare low-cost competitor Norwegian Air offers. Wow's CEO Skúli Mogensen told USA Today that he wants the cheap flights to become a regular offering and not just a sale. “I don’t want to introduce this as a sale,” he said. “It’s really setting the stage for what is coming.” Of course, if something seems too good to be true, it usually is. The airline does charge for "luxuries" like extra legroom, meals, and checked baggage — that's why it always pays to read the fine print. When you're ready to book, visit Wow Air's website and search for your preferred route. Book ASAP for the best prices, and get those comfy Vans ready to walk Copenhagen's cobblestone streets.
