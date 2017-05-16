If you want to don puppy ears and laurel wreaths in an Instagram Story, the days of uploading a Snapchat screenshot from your camera roll have come to an end. Today, Instagram announced the addition of its own similar face filters.
Although these are fun, we're more excited about the other tools included in today's update. Frosting an elaborate cake will be mind-bending when recorded in rewind mode. And a new eraser brush is like a grown-up version of those rainbow scratch-art sets we played with as kids. Throwback Thursday, meanwhile, gets a special hashtag treatment in Stories.
Ahead, your guide to using all the new tools. And if you feel the need to brush up on the rest of your Instagram Stories game, check out these tips.