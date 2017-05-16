Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend, David Cantin, were both bound and beaten during a home invasion in their New Jersey townhouse, People reports.
According to the magazine, the incident occurred just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, when the couple arrived home to find two burglars inside. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office adds that the assailants rushed Manzo and Cantin and attacked them. One hit Cantin repeatedly with a baseball bat and the other punched Manzo repeatedly.
"Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery," attorney Andrew B. Brettler told People.
The police report notes that while Manzo and Cantin were bound, the thieves gathered the couple's personal belongings, including cash and jewelry. After he freed himself, Cantin called the police and the couple went to the hospital.
"No one should ever have to go through what they did," Brettler says. "They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone’s concern and well-wishes."
Both Manzo and Cantin were treated for facial injuries at the hospital. People adds that Cantin had a broken nose and "significant" injuries while Manzo reported facial injuries. They were both released from the hospital and police are still gathering information on the incident.
This incident comes after a trial involving fellow Real Housewife of New Jersey cast member Kim DePaola. During the trial, a heated argument erupted, women threw shoes and mobile phones, and obscenities echoed through the courtroom. The trial involved the shooting deaths of two men found in a burned out car owned by DePaola, who did appear in court for the trial.
