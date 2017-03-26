The rotating cast of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has seen the inside of a courtroom a few times, but for once, an over the top incident involving a trial and throwing things didn't involve Teresa Giudice.
A brawl broke out in a New Jersey courtroom as the men accused in the shooting deaths of two men found in a burned out car owned by Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Kim DePaola made their first court appearance on Friday.
Yes, you read that right.
The New York Daily News reports that a fight unfolded after Clarence Williams and Gerry Thomas were denied bail. They are accused of killing Aaron Anderson, 27, and 25-year-old Antonio Vega Jr., who were found fatally shot inside a 2015 Audi registered to DePaola.
Advertisement
Thomas was being led from the courtroom when a heated exchange between the mother of one of the victims and one of Thomas's relatives escalated. Both women were yelling obscenities, and then someone threw a cell phone at Thomas’ relative as she attempted to leave the courtroom, according to the New York Daily News. Another woman threw her shoe in the melee.
Charges are pending for one person involved in the altercation, according to the outlet.
The car, while registered in DePaola’s name, was mostly driven by her son, Chris Camiscioli — a longtime friend of one of the victims.
DePoala addressed fans about the news on Sunday, assuring everyone that she and her son were safe.
“I am humbled by the outpour of love and support during this very difficult time,” DePaola wrote on Instagram. “My son and I are both safe. Our deepest condolences of out to the victims’ families of this truly horrific tragedy.”
Advertisement