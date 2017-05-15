Kourtney Kardashian Had A Very Naked Mother's Day

You guys are my very heart and soul... to my kids Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloé, Robert, Kendall and Kylie, thank you for all you bring to my life. You are everything I could possibly dream of and I thank God He has blessed me with you and chose me to be your mom... I am grateful every single day for the love you fill me up with, and I appreciate and love and respect each little bit of every one of you. You have the biggest hearts and the sweetest souls and are the most amazing people I know. Being a mom is my dream come true... you guys are the biggest gift of my life and I am so proud of each one of you. I love you more than you will ever know forever and ever, mommy xoxo #MothersDay #Blessed #ProudMama #family #myeverything
Being a mother is by far the greatest blessing. My children are my most precious gifts and I am so beyond proud of each and every one of them. To my angels @kourtneykardash and @kimkardashian, it brings me so much joy to watch you raise my beautiful grandchildren. You are both such incredible mommies and you teach us all daily about patience, selflessness and unconditional love. You inspire me always!! To all the moms out there, this is YOUR day! Spend it with the ones you love, and take a moment to appreciate the greatest gift God has given us, the love of our families. Xo #MothersDay #Family #Love #bestmomsintheworld