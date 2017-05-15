Kourtney Kardashian Had A Very Naked Mother's Day

Meghan De Maria
On Mother's Day, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate one of her favorite moms: Herself.
Kardashian posted a photo on Sunday night that she captioned "mother nature." The image features the mom of three posing nude in front of a group of plants.

mother nature

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Earlier on Sunday, Kardashian posted a tribute to her own mom, Kris Jenner, as well as a photo of her kids.
"HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY to my beautiful mommy who still teaches me how to celebrate life and make the best out of every experience and truly live in the moment! I love you mommy and hope you know how much you are loved by your six children and six grandchildren every day," Kardashian captioned a throwback photo of herself and her mother.
For the photo of herself with her kids, meanwhile, Kardashian offered a heartfelt message about how much joy seven-year-old Mason, four-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign have brought to her life.
"I thank God every morning for these three little angels who changed my heart forever. I feel incredibly blessed to be their mommy. Happy Mother's Day to all mothers raising our future," Kardashian captioned the sweet photo.
Kris Jenner also posted a heartfelt tribute to her six children on Instagram. "You guys are my very heart and soul," Jenner wrote in the caption to the throwback pic. In a second post that included a photo collage of the family, Jenner wrote that "being a mother is by far the greatest blessing."

You guys are my very heart and soul... to my kids Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloé, Robert, Kendall and Kylie, thank you for all you bring to my life. You are everything I could possibly dream of and I thank God He has blessed me with you and chose me to be your mom... I am grateful every single day for the love you fill me up with, and I appreciate and love and respect each little bit of every one of you. You have the biggest hearts and the sweetest souls and are the most amazing people I know. Being a mom is my dream come true... you guys are the biggest gift of my life and I am so proud of each one of you. I love you more than you will ever know forever and ever, mommy xoxo #MothersDay #Blessed #ProudMama #family #myeverything

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

