Love Is Love For Newlyweds Jim Parsons & Todd Spiewak

There are no details (or photos) from the ceremony just yet, so it's unclear whether or not Parsons' Big Bang Theory co-stars were in attendance or whether the ceremony was the sort of intimate and low-key affair expected from such an under-the-radar pair. Page Six reports that the ceremony took place at NYC's Rainbow Room, but that's all anyone knows so far. And it might be all anyone will ever know. Parsons and Spiewak don't seem like a couple that's keeping things under wraps for an exclusive magazine cover, but there's no telling.