Love Is Love For Newlyweds Jim Parsons & Todd Spiewak

There's a big surprise announcement from Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons. People reports that actor, who most people know for his role as Sheldon Cooper on the long-running CBS comedy, married his partner of 14 years, Todd Spiewak, yesterday.
Though Parsons has been notoriously secretive about his personal life, he did commemorate 14 years with Spiewak in an Instagram post last November.
"I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest," Parsons wrote.
I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest. One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha! #todd #anniversary ❤️
Fans may also remember Parsons mentioning Spiewak during his 2013 Emmy Awards acceptance speech. "To my favourite person on the planet, Todd Spiewak," he said during the ceremony.
Advertisement
There are no details (or photos) from the ceremony just yet, so it's unclear whether or not Parsons' Big Bang Theory co-stars were in attendance or whether the ceremony was the sort of intimate and low-key affair expected from such an under-the-radar pair. Page Six reports that the ceremony took place at NYC's Rainbow Room, but that's all anyone knows so far. And it might be all anyone will ever know. Parsons and Spiewak don't seem like a couple that's keeping things under wraps for an exclusive magazine cover, but there's no telling.
In a sort of ceremonial serendipity, Sheldon Cooper tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) at the conclusion of the Big Bang Theory's most recent season, and although that was a purely fictional wedding, it may be the only time fans see Parsons in any sort of wedding setting.
Parsons came out in 2012, telling the New York Times that he was "gay and in a 10-year relationship." During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2014, he said that he wasn't looking to rush into marriage.
Advertisement