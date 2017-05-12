The Adorable Things Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Saving For Her Daughter

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum are pretty much #parentgoals. Their daughter Everly, 4, should feel very lucky to not only inherent some kick-ass dance moves from her Step Up mom and dad, but to also inherent some really cool items of clothing. In an interview with People, Jenna said that she is still saving some special items for Everly, ranging from her Oscars dress (which she's spoken about before) to some costumes from her various roles. Her own style has changed quite a lot since she gave birth, so Everly can expect a slew of badass outfits to wear (or sell on eBay).
"Truly the second I became a mom I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? I’m not wearing heels during the day! I am carrying my baby, I am carrying a diaper bag, I am carrying 14 milk bottles. This is not gonna happen,'" she told the magazine about her evolving outlook on dressing down. “So I really became much more [focused on] what is comfortable." She then started listing the items she'll pass down to her daughter. "Obviously my wedding dress. I have the Oscars dress that I wore when I was pregnant. I have my tour jacket from when I was on tour with Janet Jackson that I kept,” she said when asked what pieces she’s keeping for her daughter. “I have a couple of articles of clothing I wore on different TV shows like Supergirl. She might not want them but she can have them."
I'm sure she'll love them.
