The Adorable Things Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Saving For Her Daughter

"Truly the second I became a mom I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? I’m not wearing heels during the day! I am carrying my baby, I am carrying a diaper bag, I am carrying 14 milk bottles. This is not gonna happen,'" she told the magazine about her evolving outlook on dressing down. “So I really became much more [focused on] what is comfortable." She then started listing the items she'll pass down to her daughter. "Obviously my wedding dress. I have the Oscars dress that I wore when I was pregnant. I have my tour jacket from when I was on tour with Janet Jackson that I kept,” she said when asked what pieces she’s keeping for her daughter. “I have a couple of articles of clothing I wore on different TV shows like Supergirl. She might not want them but she can have them."