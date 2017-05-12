Let Kourtney Kardashian & Penelope Disick Show You How To Properly Relax In A Tub Of Sprinkles

I scream, you scream, and — oh, you get it — so do the Kardashians. On Thursday, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian stopped by the Museum of Ice Cream for a day of sprinkles and rated-G revelry.
Kourt and Kim brought the kids along to the Los Angeles-based museum. Kourtney’s youngest son, Reign, 2, was perhaps a little too young to hang out with big bro Mason, 7, and sis Penelope, 4, at the pop-up exhibit. Cousin North also joined in on the fun with mom Kim. An early Mother’s Day hang or just a typical day? One never knows.
Advertisement
The sisters documented the fun on Snapchat, and according to Us Weekly, the fun was also filmed for an forthcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In one photo, Kim stands holding North in a hot-pink room while on a cheeky rotary phone.
However, most bucket-list worthy photo came from big sister Kourtney. In one image posted to the 38-year-old’s Snapchat, she’s seen holding little Penelope in a massive pool of rainbow sprinkles. Judging from her wide smile, Kourtney is clearly letting go and having a good time. Consider this a life goal we never knew we had until today. As for Penelope, it’s unclear whether her outstretched arms indicate that she’s also having the time of her life, or feeling some other type of way. Possibly the latter.
Family friend Jonathan Cheban was also seen, stone-faced and unamused, lying on a bed of sprinkles. Maybe he and Penelope are cut from the same cloth?
In the Sunday, May 14, episode of KUWTK, Kourtney will be seen in another pool, except this time she’ll be stark naked. The reality TV star stripped down for a photo shoot in a swimming pool, and in the trailer for the episode, Khloé is vocal about her big sister’s post-baby body.
"I honestly was worried about you after [you had] Penelope. I did think, like, 'She's gone,'" she says, according to E! "Now she's YOLO-ing it up. Fucking bomb-ass body, naked in the pool. Your sisters should be afraid of you." That's one way to put it.
Advertisement