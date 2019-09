Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Just Dropped A Steamy Pregnancy Shoot

“I heard it [Tinder] took off in Sochi [at the 2014 Winter Olympics] and then people were talking about it and I was like, ‘Let me try this,’” Lochte told Cosmopolitan of diving into the dating app world. “So I got on it and I've been matching up with a bunch of gorgeous women who are smart, they have professional jobs and everything. I'm like, ‘Wow, this is perfect. So I've been on Tinder lately. So far I haven't had any dates or anything. I've just been talking with a couple [women].”