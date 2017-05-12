Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Just Dropped A Steamy Pregnancy Shoot

In 2016, after Ryan Lochte’s major kerfuffle in Rio, both his career and good-guy reputation were left hanging in the balance. Then, in what initially felt like a well-timed PR maneuver, he appeared on Dancing With the Stars, got engaged to model Kayla Rae Reid in October, and announced that they two are expecting in December. Life comes at you fast when you’re an Olympic champion.
Today, Lochte and Reid released a sexy photo spread to the Daily Mail in celebration of the new baby, a month ahead of the due date.
In one intimate black-and-white photo, Lochte is seen kneeling and kissing his fiancée’s belly as she stands topless with tousled hair. In other photos, the two warmly embrace. It’s hard to believe that less than a year ago the Olympic swimmer was on Tinder, fumbling through the dating realm with the rest of us.
“I heard it [Tinder] took off in Sochi [at the 2014 Winter Olympics] and then people were talking about it and I was like, ‘Let me try this,’” Lochte told Cosmopolitan of diving into the dating app world. “So I got on it and I've been matching up with a bunch of gorgeous women who are smart, they have professional jobs and everything. I'm like, ‘Wow, this is perfect. So I've been on Tinder lately. So far I haven't had any dates or anything. I've just been talking with a couple [women].”
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Reid alluded that at one point she was also on Tinder, leading many to wonder if the two met on the app, 'He was on Tinder. I might be on Tinder. 'That's all I'm going to say about it,” she said.
The 25-year-old former Playboy playmate dated her alleged Tinder match for less than 10 months before he popped the question. What a difference a year makes.
