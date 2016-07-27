Ryan Lochte Is Back & On Tinder

The Summer Olympics are coming soon and you know what that means. That’s right, noted Sex Idiot Ryan Lochte (also swimmer, whatever) is back in our lives. Everyone rejoice.
So what’s Ryan, 31, been up to in the intervening four years? Well, Tinder. Duh.
“I heard it took off in Sochi [at the 2014 Winter Olympics] and then people were talking about it and I was like, ‘Let me try this,’” Lochte tells Cosmopolitan. “So I got on it and I've been matching up with a bunch of gorgeous women who are smart, they have professional jobs and everything. I'm like, ‘Wow, this is perfect. So I've been on Tinder lately. So far I haven't had any dates or anything. I've just been talking with a couple [women].”
All right Ryan Lochte! He says he was on Bumble and Raya, but didn’t like Bumble because the women have to make the first move. Raya, an app for creatives and celebrities, didn’t work because he lives in Charlotte and his matches were in Los Angeles or New York. Poor Ryan.
The good news is that if you’re in Rio and you match with someone that looks a lot like Ryan Lochte, that’s because it is Ryan Lochte. Happy swiping.
