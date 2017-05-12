The newest member of the Today show team, who anchor Savannah Guthrie already declared was the "love of our lives," didn't have much to say. After all, she is only three months old, but little Haley sure looked pretty in her pink dress and strong, showing off how well she could hold her head up. The bit of drool rolling off her chin was a fitting accessory for her first trip to Studio 1A, not to mention, an adorable one.