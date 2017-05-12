On Friday morning, the Today show got a whole lot cuter. Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley Joy made her live television debut in honor of Mother's Day. As E! pointed out, it was something Kotb wasn't taking for granted. "Can I just say one thing?" she said. "I'm holding my baby girl on Mother's Day weekend."
The newest member of the Today show team, who anchor Savannah Guthrie already declared was the "love of our lives," didn't have much to say. After all, she is only three months old, but little Haley sure looked pretty in her pink dress and strong, showing off how well she could hold her head up. The bit of drool rolling off her chin was a fitting accessory for her first trip to Studio 1A, not to mention, an adorable one.
Kotb announced she had adopted her first child back in February calling into the Today show to share the news, which surprised even those who knew her. "She's a Valentine's baby. She's a little nugget. She is the love of my life," Kotb said during the call. "I didn't know my heart could feel like this. This is a moment in my life that I never thought would happen, and here it is, happening to me. Wow."
In an interview with People shortly after adopting her daughter, named for Halley's Comet, Kotb said she thought she had "felt it all. But I just didn't know that this kind of love existed." It was clear in Haley's first visit that Kotb is still feeling all the feels for her little bundle of joy.
After Guthrie asked Haley if she knew she had the "best mama in the world," Kotb said “All I could think about was how fun it was to bring her here because I feel like we have all had a little of her." Hopefully, Today fans will be seeing a lot more of Haley Joy as she grows up.
WATCH: @hodakotb brought her beautiful daughter to work today! We love you, Haley Joy! pic.twitter.com/X79adye1Mm— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 12, 2017
