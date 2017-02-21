Haley Joy is the television star's first child. She wrote on Twitter later that the baby is "right on time." Kotb will presumably raise the child with her boyfriend of two years, Joel Schiffman. Kotb's other half, Kathie Lee Gifford, gave her co-host a ringing endorsement. "We are thrilled for you. You were made to be a mom," she said on the show. From the looks of it, this won't be Haley Joy's only appearance on The Today Show. During her brief segment this morning, Kotb joked that the newborn was already asking for Kotb's co-hosts. "I'm feeding [Haley Joy] a bottle, and she is looking at me, saying 'Where's aunt Kathy? Where's aunt Jenna?" Kotb said over the phone. (Jenna Busch Hager is also a host of The Today Show.) She added that she's wanted a baby for a long time. Like most women, Kotb has been plagued by the "do you have children?" question. "It's kind of one of those things that's always been a bit of an ouch and an ache." These days, she can say that yes, she's a mother. Of course, the solution here isn't for women plagued by these questions to have children. Best option: stop asking women if/when/how they have kids. Watch the full segment, below.