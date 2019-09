Halima Aden Fronts Her First Campaign — & It's Stunning

Because of this (and also thanks to the fact that Aden didn't see any hijabi models on the runway or in magazines growing up), the 19-year-old has said she once thought she didn't have a place in the fashion industry. This group is still widely underrepresented in fashion imagery, but in recent years, we've seen major international brands like Nike CoverGirl , and H&M hire modestly-attired women to star in campaigns. The overall landscape of diversity in advertising isn't necessarily reassuring , but there's certainly change afoot — at least as far as struggling labels are concerned. “Now that retailers are having tough times, however, they seem a bit more willing to think outside the box,” Paula Rosenblum, an analyst at Retail Systems Research, told Glossy in light of companies like Target expanding the range of "nude" products on offer, as well as the accompanying imagery. "I hope that’s the good that comes out of this difficult period in retailing: the recognition that not all women are white, five-foot-six and a size 2."