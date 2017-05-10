Chris Pratt & Twitter Have Reached A Decision On The Next FBI Director

As you are likely well aware, President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday. People are shocked by the unusual manner and bizarre timing of Comey's dismissal. Until Tuesday evening, Comey was leading the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. (He also wasn't asked for his resignation or informed beforehand.) But don't fret, America. Though the shockwaves are still reverberating, it didn't take long for folks to band together and nominate a replacement for Comey. And no matter your political leanings — left, right; pro or anti-Trump; thrilled or disappointed by Comey's departure — you're going to love this proposition.
Almost immediately following the news that Comey was out, people on Twitter started putting forward the name of the Pawnee, Indiana law enforcement legend known as Burt Macklin. Burt Macklin is the alter-ego of Parks and Recreation's beloved Andy Dwyer, played by Chris Pratt. He's suave with the ladies and brave in the face of danger, as evidenced by the trove of memes and GIFs fans tweeted out. It's clear that there's only one man for the job — and he's the hero America needs right now.
Oh, and important footnote: Chris Pratt is up for the gig. "Just lemme know," he tweeted Wednesday morning, alongside a compilation of some of Burt Macklin's hottest moves. So, Trump, you have the people's pick. Your move. But just know, you'll have the wrath of Leslie Knope (and a whole bunch of Parks & Rec fans) to deal with should you not heed this A++ recommendation.
Burt Macklin is the FBI director America needs...no, deserves. Get on this @prattprattpratt #BurtMacklin #NewFBIDirector pic.twitter.com/r7CftbFAKD— Lindsey Blais (@hoorabuddha) May 10, 2017
America needs a hero...and his name is FBI Agent Burt Macklin #Trump #Comey @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/oL5Tj1C2Ey— GARET (@OhGaret) May 10, 2017
I've got an idea for the open FBI Director gig. @realDonaldTrump #BurtMacklin pic.twitter.com/1fYin7L4er— Becker (@beckerink) May 10, 2017
Agent Burt Macklin just filled in the empty FBI Director Seat! pic.twitter.com/Y8hjmc1CSt— ⚡️Jones⚡️ (@hadenbjones) May 10, 2017
