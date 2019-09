This Woman's Eyebrow Microblading Horror Story Will Terrify You

Beauty enthusiasts, make no mistake: Eyebrows are the boobs of the face. Care for them in the right way, with the proper tools and treatments, and it can feel like you slipped on the brow equivalent of a Wonderbra — with results that are just as lifted. Perhaps that's the reason so many people have groomed , plucked, over-plucked, feathered , and bleached their arches into oblivion. But, like knocking back red wine coolers on a weekday, all it takes is one wrong move to enter the danger zone.