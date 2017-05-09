Diddy's Former Chef Is Suing Him For Sexual Harassment

A rep for Sean Combs reached out to Refinery29, stating that "This is a frivolous lawsuit by a disgruntled ex-employee who was fired for a cause."
Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is being sued by his former chef for sexual harassment. People reports that Cindy Rueda — who began working for the star (and longtime Instagram enthusiast) as a weekend chef in January 2015 before being promoted to full-time in September — has filed a lawsuit claiming that, among other things, Combs made the chef serve him meals after he had sex, sometimes while he was still completely naked.
Specifically, the documents obtained by the outlet claim that Rueda was "regularly summoned by Mr. Combs to prepare and serve entrees and appetizers to him and his guests while Mr. Combs and/or his guests were engaged in or immediately following sexual activity."
In addition to being forced to perform this task, Rueda was also allegedly subject to comments from Combs. According to the documents, "Mr. Combs was naked and [he] made comments about his body" and would ask Rueda if "she was attracted to or liked his naked body."
Rueda reportedly complained to Stacy Friend, the estate director for Combs’ estate, about these conditions, after which she claims she was "lured into a situation where she could be accused of theft and ultimately terminated." Rueda was fired on May 8, 2016.
Officially, Rueda is suing for sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, as well as other workplace-related claims. She is seeking unspecified damages and did not respond to People's request for comment.
The specifics of the lawsuit are still coming to light. We'll update with more information if the rapper responds to this troubling accusation.
