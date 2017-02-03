Story from Entertainment News

Diddy’s Spirits Are High After Getting Three Knee Surgeries This Past Year

Suzannah Weiss
Diddy (also known as Sean Combs, P. Diddy, Puff Daddy, or Swag) is done with his third knee surgery, Entertainment Tonight reports. He's already gotten surgery two other times over the past year, but he appears to be in great spirits. In fact, he's gained a lot of wisdom from the process. His Instagram reflections got deep. "God puts us all through things for reason," he wrote Thursday night. "It's up to us to learn through the things that he puts us through! Sometimes you have to go through the pain to get to the joy."
Advertisement

God puts us all thru things for reason. It's up to us to learn through the things that he puts us through! Sometimes you have to go through the pain to get to the joy. This journey has brought me closer to God. Closer to my family. And most importantly closer to myself. As this has been God's will. Thank you to My staff for being patient and riding with me the last two years and holding me down. Tomorrow's a new day. Step-by-step! Thank you to all my fans and friends ! Thank you for your prayers and support! I'm doing great. And I appreciate your concern. And a special shout out to everybody who's laid up in a hospital right now my prayers are with you you're not alone god bless and keep fighting! SAVE ME A DANCE! All LOVE!!!! IM DOING GREAT BY THE WAY! Thank you

A photo posted by DIDDY (@diddy) on

"They said I'd never run again," he said in another triumphant post. "Third time's a charm!!! #Rebirth, don't take the simple things in life for granted."
In addition to his three daughters, two of his sons visited him. He called them his "support system."
But the best display of solidarity he received was definitely this lovely bouquet from his pal French Montana.

Flowers from my brother @frenchmontana love you baby bro.

A photo posted by DIDDY (@diddy) on

Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series