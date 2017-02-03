Diddy’s Spirits Are High After Getting Three Knee Surgeries This Past Year

God puts us all thru things for reason. It's up to us to learn through the things that he puts us through! Sometimes you have to go through the pain to get to the joy. This journey has brought me closer to God. Closer to my family. And most importantly closer to myself. As this has been God's will. Thank you to My staff for being patient and riding with me the last two years and holding me down. Tomorrow's a new day. Step-by-step! Thank you to all my fans and friends ! Thank you for your prayers and support! I'm doing great. And I appreciate your concern. And a special shout out to everybody who's laid up in a hospital right now my prayers are with you you're not alone god bless and keep fighting! SAVE ME A DANCE! All LOVE!!!! IM DOING GREAT BY THE WAY! Thank you

A photo posted by DIDDY (@diddy) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:42pm PST