Study Finds That Many Millennials Would Choose Food Over Sex

Ever since that earth-shattering 1997 episode of Seinfeld in which George Costanza set out to enjoy his two passions — sex and food — at the same time, mankind has been stumped by one question. If you HAD to choose, which would it be: sex or food?
While some of us still can’t give an answer, even after countless hours of pondering, an ad agency called Havas Worldwide has published a study of 11,976 people’s choices. The agency found that 46% of men and 51% of women surveyed agreed that food could be as pleasurable as sex. Okay, sure food can be as good as sex, but this still doesn’t answer our burning question.
That’s when we turn to the second part of the report. The people surveyed were asked if they agreed or disagreed with the following statement: "Given the choice between sex and an excellent dinner at a restaurant, I would choose the dinner." Only 26% of men agreed with the statement while a whopping 42% of women chose the dinner. We get where you’re coming from, ladies.
Perhaps the most interesting finding of the study came from breaking down the results by age group. Of people surveyed between the ages of 18 and 34 (a.k.a. millennials), 54% said that eating can be just as pleasurable as sex. And 35% of millennials agreed that given the choice between sex and an excellent dinner at a restaurant, yes, they would choose the dinner.
The takeaway? Millennials love their food. Perhaps George Costanza's struggle to unite his two passions made a huge impression on millennial minds from a young age. (First We Feast)
