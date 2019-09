A Timeline Of All The Horrible Allegations Against Fox News

"I have been working in sports for a long time, and no one has ever been that bold with me," the woman, who requested anonymity, told the magazine. "I saw him at Fox one day, and he said he wanted to catch up. He said we could meet up to talk. The hook was that he could get me more work. Fox HR called me last week. They asked about what had happened. I gave some details and then called back and gave more details. To Fox’s credit they handled it quickly and really pro-active. They went out of their way to contact me."