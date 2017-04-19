Bill O'Reilly Is Officially Out Of Fox News

"Sources describe the Murdoch family discussions as fraught," NY Mag's Gabriel Sherman writes of Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch and his sons, Lachlan and James. "In some ways, deciding O’Reilly’s fate is more complicated than the decision to oust Ailes last summer. O’Reilly is Fox’s highest-rated host and the linchpin of the prime-time schedule, so his removal could have immediate effects on the network’s ratings. And according to one Fox source, Rupert has told people he does not want to fire O’Reilly because it would make it appear he was forced into a decision by 'the New York Times.'"