“Although this project was started in an effort to understand how certain kinds of tumors form, we ended up learning why hair turns gray and discovering the identity of the cell that directly gives rise to hair,” Dr. Lu Le, the associate professor of dermatology at the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center at UT Southwestern, said in a press release. “With this knowledge, we hope in the future to create a topical compound to safely deliver the necessary gene to hair follicles to correct these cosmetic problems.” In other words, a "cure" for grays, and not just a temporary fix like hair dye, could be on the way.