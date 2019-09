When Kendall Jenner found her first gray hair last year, she was so disturbed by the incident that she took to Snapchat to broadcast her low-level panic attack. “Hailey [Baldwin] just pulled this hair out of my head and we can't tell if it's gray or blonde,” the then-20-year-old shrieked. Let’s be clear, Kendall: It was gray. The good news, however, is that it’s NBD. People go gray, some earlier than others — genetics , stress levels, environmental factors, and stress deficiencies can all factor into the equation. Some people embrace the change and love the new look — others start booking their colorist appointments months out.