If we were to ever accuse anyone of listening to John Legend's "All Of Me" too much, it's the folks over on the U.K. team at Dove. To prove its undying affection for all your curves and all your edges, the drugstore brand released a line of brand-new, limited-edition body washes designed to match six different silhouettes of a woman's body, AdWeek reports. Dr. Seuss would have had a heyday with this collection — there's a tall bottle, a really tall bottle, a round bottle, a short bottle, and... well, you get the picture.
The intention with its "Real Body Bottles," as the company is calling them, is to spread a message of body positivity — a huge part of Dove's Real Beauty ethos. "Each bottle evokes the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition," the brand said in a statement. "They're one of a kind — just like you." Naturally, Twitter had some feelings about the news.
which dove bottle slash hercules cartoon muse are you!!! pic.twitter.com/FwSWzoGzuR— Rebecca Caplan (@RabbiReba) May 8, 2017
a spokesperson from dove just crawled out of my shower drain to tell me all bodies are beautiful and women can play sports too— helena cell (@pilotbacon) May 8, 2017
thanks dove but i already found a bottle for my shape pic.twitter.com/asuo1vci0O— Carina Hsieh (@carinahsieh) May 8, 2017
You're a straight up bitch if you buy the skinny Dove bottle.— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) May 8, 2017
What about those of us with a big hole inside, @Dove? Where is our body wash? pic.twitter.com/W7ZPXCjOT8— Kelly Luce (@lucekel) May 8, 2017
The general consensus — aside from many who thought it was an overdue April Fool's joke or an Onion article — is that this ad campaign, while probably well-intended, didn't quite hit the mark. It's true that women need to see more body-positive messages in the media, but maybe not in their shower caddy.
