If we were to ever accuse anyone of listening to John Legend's "All Of Me" too much, it's the folks over on the U.K. team at Dove. To prove its undying affection for all your curves and all your edges, the drugstore brand released a line of brand-new, limited-edition body washes designed to match six different silhouettes of a woman's body, AdWeek reports . Dr. Seuss would have had a heyday with this collection — there's a tall bottle, a really tall bottle, a round bottle, a short bottle, and... well, you get the picture.