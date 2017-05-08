Story from Body

Twitter Is Having A Field Day With Dove's "Real Body" Bottles

Kelsey Castañon
If we were to ever accuse anyone of listening to John Legend's "All Of Me" too much, it's the folks over at Dove. To prove its undying affection for all your curves and all your edges, the brand released a line of new, limited-edition body washes designed to match six different silhouettes of a woman's body, AdWeek reports. Dr. Seuss would have had a field day with this collection — there's a tall bottle, a really tall bottle, a round bottle, a short bottle, and... well, you get the picture.
The intention with its "Real Body Bottles," as the company is calling them, is to spread a message of body positivity — a huge part of Dove's Real Beauty ethos. "Each bottle evokes the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition," the brand said in a statement. "They're one of a kind — just like you." Naturally, Twitter had some feelings with the news.
The general consensus — aside from many who thought it was an overdue April Fool's joke or an Onion article — is that this ad campaign, while probably well-intended, didn't quite hit the mark. It's absolutely true that women need to see more body-positive messages in the media, but maybe not in their shower basket.
