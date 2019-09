Why You'll See Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Wearing Only Nigerian Fashion Brands

The profile, which was started about a month ago and is currently managed by Adichie's nieces, is part of a larger project she calls Wear Nigerian. The Americanah author took to Facebook to contextualize the initiative: "The Nigerian government's disastrous economic policies have led to a reduction in the value of the naira and therefore in disposable income, a change in values, a disorientation of the middle class, and most of all, to a debilitating sense of uncertainty," Adichie wrote. "If we are to grasp for a silver lining, then the 'Buy Nigerian to Grow The Naira' rhetoric is one," referring to a hashtag promoted by government officials to encourage local spending. And so, she began picking out mostly Nigerian brands to wear at public appearances — "before, by the way, President Buhari declared 'Made in Nigeria dress’ days," she clarified. On Instagram, she then details not only what she wore, but where she wore it, tagging the brands in the caption and using the hashtag #MadeInNigeria