“This nipple trick can be useful for [most] skin tones, but not so great for those who are very fair or very dark skinned,” makeup artist Elisa Flowers tell us. Why, you ask? She explains that the hue of your nipples could be too light and end up washing you out if you wear it on your lips. "Also, the color or your lips and nipples will change with heat, cold and blood flow, not to mention hormone levels. In my opinion, this more of a loose guide rather than a rule to follow."