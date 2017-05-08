According to the TV show, The Doctors, the best way to find a lip color that will complement your skin tone is by looking underneath your T-shirt. Would you believe us if we said the sweet spot was your nipples? It's true: In the clip below, board-certified emergency medicine physician Travis Lane Stork, M.D., said, “We have a great way to pick your best shade for your face. What you want to do [is] you want to match your nipple color. Nature knows best.”