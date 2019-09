The entire conversation is a call back to what the suicidal man says in " Whitefella Thinking ." When Senior happens upon the guy, he desperately says, "They didn’t take me." While both viewers and Kevin believe he’s talking about the Sudden Departure, the rest of his comments prove he was actually talking about Doctors Eden and Bekker. "Would you kill a baby if it would cure cancer?" he asks. Kevin Sr. says no. "That is exactly what I said," the man sighs before setting himself aflame. Although we now know what that man was referencing, his statement brings up even more questions. Does that mean there is no right answer here? That both killing the baby and saving the baby makes the doctors reject you? Does that mean this is just another test? As Reddit seems to believe , it’s possible the scientists turn everyone down at first to see how they will react and then monitor their behavior. Depending on how subjects handle their latest major rebuffing, they may get a call back.