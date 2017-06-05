The Leftovers is a show created to make viewers compulsively theorize themselves into an Internet K-hole for hours on end. The HBO show was created by the king of the fandom obsession industry, Lost mastermind Damon Lindelof. Now that the grim drama is back, the fan theories are back in business one again.
We’ve already focused on just the post-departure theories currently taking over Reddit, but Season 3’s premiere, “The Book Of Kevin,” has spawned a whole new world of predictions. The final season’s opener focused on life three years after the events of season 2, and subsequently seven years after the Sudden Departure. While the Guilty Remnant has seemingly disappeared over the years, there is still tons of gloom hanging over our hero, Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux).
Kevin’s loved ones are secretly writing a Bible-level gospel about him after he died twice in season 2. If that’s not weird enough, a flash forward shows Kevin’s girlfriend Nora Durst (Carrie Coon) as an old woman riding doves around in Australia who denies knowing her boyfriend. Take a look at the gallery to learn all the best theories on Reddit and beyond about these wild occurrences as The Leftovers dives into it’s final run.