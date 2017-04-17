The Leftovers Season 3 Premiere Recap: "The Book Of Kevin"

“The Book of Kevin” opens with a series of puzzling moments that only later gain some kind of clarity. The entire opening montage harkens back to season two’s premiere, a flashback to the early days of the world involving a cavewoman, a baby and a snake. It’s hard to make total sense of the sequence here — it looks to be citizens of a small American village in 1844 awaiting either the rapture or another great flood. But a storm comes, and they’re all still there, including a woman dressed in white that parts from her family and stands on a roof awaiting some Godly intervention that never comes. The next morning, she shamefully walks to a chapel and lays with other people in similar white robes. The sequence bleeds black into the modern day, cutting from the white robes of the villagers to the white clothes of the Guilty Remnant, who survived their attack on Jarden last season but are seemingly wiped away for good when a bomb drops on their quarters. From the looks of it, that means Evie, Meg and the other lingering members have all died.