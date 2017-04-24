As this revelation sinks in, we see flashes of memory popping up to remind us of Nora’s happier, technicolor moments with her family, mini blasts to mimic the larger ones that might provide that connection should she go forward with Mark’s offer. The existence of this tech provides some insight to just where Nora now stands in her life: She may be in a committed relationship with Kevin, she may have moved on — but before her St. Louis trip, when a doctor removes her arm cast, he claims his orderly saw her break it herself by slamming it in a car door. It reminds us that the destructive Nora from season one, the one who longed for pain to feel the physical repercussions of her loss, is still in there, still pushing through the days despite their happier glean.