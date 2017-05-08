Ansel Elgort & Hailee Steinfeld Are The New Faux-Couple Cinema Needs

Let's get one thing clear: Hailee Steinfeld and Ansel Elgort are, to the best of our knowledge, not dating. She's seeing Cameron Smoller, while Elgort and girlfriend Violetta Komyshan were literally just spied getting cuddly at a hockey game last week. We are not shipping them. Not in real life, anyway.
During last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards, in which the young actors joined forces to present the Tearjerker Award, a metaphorical lightbulb switched on. Why is Hollywood letting this excellent chemistry go to waste? Why haven't Elgort and Steinfeld been cast as love interests in some lip-quivering teen movie that masterfully marries the wit and spark of The Edge of Seventeen with the sentimentality of The Fault in Our Stars? It pretty much writes itself.
Elgort, next up in Edgar Wright's Baby Driver, also seems to be nudging everyone to this conclusion. Check out this pic from the show.
To recap: We have two young stars with proven success in coming-of-age stories. They're both musical (he dropped the single "Thief" in February; she recently released "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly and stars in the Pitch Perfect franchise). They seem to have a nice platonic partnership going on. It's got full Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone potential.
Unfortunately, there's nothing in the pipeline collaboration-wise. Elgort next three films will see him partnered up with Lily James (Baby Driver), Chloë Grace Moretz (November Criminals), and Emma Roberts (Billionaire Boys Club). The Oscar-nominated Steinfeld, meanwhile, currently only has Pitch Perfect 3, out this December, on deck.
Can't we do something about that, filmmakers? Isn't there some John Green novel just waiting to be adapted for the big screen? Or a musical about falling in love in a city that isn't Los Angeles? We'd fork over some hard-earned money for that.
