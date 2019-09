Why, Yes, That Is Michelle Obama On Paris Jackson's T-Shirt

The shirt was designed by California-based studio The Spiders From Arts . You may have spotted the brand's work before on stage: Both Bebe Rexha and Rachel Platten have worn its David Bowie mugshot-emblazoned top during performances at Coachella and in New York, respectively. And though the label hasn't properly launched yet, actress Liliana Nova, who's one of the partners behind The Spider from Arts, recently posted shots from a video shoot, promising that more details would be available soon.