Why, Yes, That Is Michelle Obama On Paris Jackson's T-Shirt

The Obamas have been out of office (and on and off vacation) for almost four months now, but that doesn't mean we're done reminiscing about the 44th First Family. That's what Paris Jackson reminded us, at least, when she showed up at the MTV Movie and TV Awards wearing some Michelle Obama merch.
The 20-year-old attended Sunday night's red carpet in a decidedly more dressed-down get-up than the Calvin Klein by Raf Simons LBD she wore to Monday's Met Gala. Instead, she kicked back in a typical weekend uniform of distressed denim, Chucks, and a T-shirt. The latter happened to feature an illustrated portrait of the former First Lady. "Michelle my belle," the text above it read.
The shirt was designed by California-based studio The Spiders From Arts. You may have spotted the brand's work before on stage: Both Bebe Rexha and Rachel Platten have worn its David Bowie mugshot-emblazoned top during performances at Coachella and in New York, respectively. And though the label hasn't properly launched yet, actress Liliana Nova, who's one of the partners behind The Spider from Arts, recently posted shots from a video shoot, promising that more details would be available soon.
We may have to wait to cop Jackson's exact MObama merch, but, luckily, we have plenty of other unlicensed, Obama-themed clothing in our wardrobe to tide us over.
